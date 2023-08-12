Report: Ohtani on Giants' list of offseason targets

To nobody's surprise, the Giants are expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani in free agency.

The Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo reported Thursday, citing multiple people familiar with the Giants' offseason plans who are not authorized to speak publicly, that San Francisco has Ohtani on their target list this offseason.

No surprise there, given the widespread interest Ohtani is expected to receive this winter from just about every contending MLB team.

As Castillo mentions, the Giants were among the finalists for Ohtani in 2017 before he signed with the Los Angeles Angels and are widely expected to be one of the serious suitors for the two-way superstar's services again after the 2023 season.

Ohtani is the frontrunner for the AL MVP Award and is batting .305/.409/.662 with 40 home runs and 83 RBI at the plate while posting a 3.17 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched with 165 strikeouts on the mound.

In addition to the Giants, the two-way phenom is expected to receive serious interest from teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, and Texas Rangers among others.



