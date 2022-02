Vincent Zhou's run at the 2022 Winter Olympics has come to an abrupt end.

The 21-year-old figure skater from Palo Alto tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out for the remainder of the games.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to the news on social media:

You already have an impressing season, not that perfect but still wonderful and it has not come into the end because there will be the world championship.

So just go Vincent!#Beijing2022WinterOlympics #vincentzhou — Sophia (@SophiaJyLiu) February 7, 2022

Vincent Zhou's video announcing his withdrawal from the Olympics due to Covid has to be one of the most heartbreaking things I've watched. Absolutely gutted for him. — Michelle Chapman (@Chelle1917) February 7, 2022

Can't watch it to the end without tears

Feel so bad for #VincentZhou

Hope it will become fire for his future achievements

He is such a great sportsmen

We love you so much! https://t.co/Q32qnyz77g — Улитка Императора (@emperor_snail) February 7, 2022

Palo Alto’s Vincent Zhou shares memories of skating at the Winter Lodge, his hometown skating rink, and where his dreams of being a figure skater started.

Team USA figure skater Vincent Zhou says skating in Beijing will be like “competing in a second hometown.”