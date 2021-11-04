Giants Star Buster Posey Expected to Make Retirement Announcement at 3 p.m.

San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement Thursday afternoon.

The Giants said Posey and team executives will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at Oracle Park. You can watch the news conference in the video player above at that time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Posey, 34, helped lead the Giants to three World Series titles during his 12-year playing career in San Francisco.

He earned National League Most Valuable Player honors in 2012, was named an All-Star seven times, including this past season, and won four Silver Slugger awards, among other accolades.