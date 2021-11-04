Buster Posey

Giants Star Buster Posey Expected to Make Retirement Announcement at 3 p.m.

Watch Buster Posey's announcement at 3 p.m. in the video player below

By NBC Bay Area staff

Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement Thursday afternoon.

The Giants said Posey and team executives will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at Oracle Park. You can watch the news conference in the video player above at that time.

Posey, 34, helped lead the Giants to three World Series titles during his 12-year playing career in San Francisco.

He earned National League Most Valuable Player honors in 2012, was named an All-Star seven times, including this past season, and won four Silver Slugger awards, among other accolades.

