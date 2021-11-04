Giants Star Buster Posey Expected to Make Retirement Announcement at 3 p.m.

San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement Thursday afternoon.
The Giants said Posey and team executives will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at Oracle Park.
Posey, 34, helped lead the Giants to three World Series titles during his 12-year playing career in San Francisco.
He earned National League Most Valuable Player honors in 2012, was named an All-Star seven times, including this past season, and won four Silver Slugger awards, among other accolades.