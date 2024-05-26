Atlanta will be without Ronald Acuna Jr. for the rest of 2024.

The Braves on Sunday announced the star outfielder will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. tonight underwent an MRI that revealed a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee. He is set to undergo surgery at a date yet to be determined and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2024

Acuna Jr., the reigning NL MVP, will undergo surgery at a later date.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan took to social media with a note to fans, posting "Sorry" with a heartbreak and tear emoji.

Sorry💔😪 — Ronald Acuña Jr. (@ronaldacunajr24) May 27, 2024

Acuna Jr.'s knee buckled while attempting to steal third versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. He remained down for several minutes while receiving treatment, then walked off on his own.

The four-time All-Star previously tore his right ACL on July 20, 2021.

Atlanta currently is 30-20, with Acuna Jr. batting .250 to go with four homers and 15 RBIs.

The Braves are also currently without star pitcher Spencer Strider, whose season ended on April 13 after undergoing internal brace surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.