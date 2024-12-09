Annual Winter Meetings charity auction to benefit Willie Mays Park

DALLAS -- The Giants are hopeful that the trip to Rickwood Field earlier this year will lead to future games honoring the legacy of Willie Mays. On Monday, Major League Baseball announced another initiative meant to support baseball in Mays' hometown.

MLB's annual Winter Meetings charity auction will provide funds to renovate Willie Mays Park in Fairfield, Alabama, with all 30 teams and more than 40 minor league affiliates donating items to the cause. The field originally was built after World War II and rededicated as Willie Mays Park in 1985, but it was damaged by a tornado in 2017.

At a press conference to announce the event, Fairfield councilman Cedric Norman said the park will "honor the legacy of a man who showed the world what greatness feels like." The field is meant to be for local little leagues, middle schools and high school teams but is considered unusable for most competitive levels.

The auction runs through Dec. 12 and includes items like a meet-and-greet with Mike Trout, the ability to throw a pregame bullpen session in the Tampa Bay Rays' bullpen, the chance to be a team photographer for the Kansas City Royals and multiple opportunities to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The Giants are auctioning off a game in the Willie Mays "Say Hey" suite at Oracle Park, with special guest visits and a menu of Mays' favorite food items. The Baseball Hall of Fame and MLB Network also contributed items.

Michael Mays, Willie's son, traveled to Dallas to take part in the press conference and will take on a key role in refurbishing the field. Michael and former Giants pitcher Jake Peavy were among those who visited it earlier this year.

"If my dad was here, he would take off his jacket and auction it to you," Michael said, smiling.

