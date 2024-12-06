Crawford offers open-ended response on joining Posey's staff 

Is Brandon Crawford joining Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey’s staff for the 2025 MLB season?

Probably not.

The recently retired legendary shortstop sees his immediate future away from the diamond, even if former longtime teammate Posey could use his expertise when assembling the Giants’ roster.

“Not this next year,” Crawford said on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” on Thursday. “I always said that once I retire, I was going to take a full year off of everything just to be a dad, husband and just be around.

“You know, not miss anything, be here for everything for the kids. I enjoy stuff like that. I’ve always enjoyed my offseasons, being able to do that and travel a little bit. We’ve always talked about that and then kind of go from there.”

Ironically, Posey retired in 2021 with the intention of spending more time with his wife Kristen and their four children. Crawford has similar plans – for now.

“If I feel like I need to get back out there and do something, that would be next 2026,” Crawford added. “That would be the earliest.”

During the 2008 MLB Draft, the Giants selected Crawford in the fourth round, three rounds after they selected Posey.

Arguably the franchise’s best shortstop ever, Crawford won four Gold Glove Awards, made three All-Star teams and was influential in San Francisco’s 2012 and 2014 World Series title runs.

He’s had his dream job, making it difficult to know what non-player role would be ideal if the opportunity ever came.

“I honestly don’t know,” Crawford concluded. “I can see myself helping in some way whether it’s some sort of advisor role or help out with infielders, coaching and stuff like that.



“That would be more minor level, I think, just because I don’t know if I would want to travel everyday. We will see. Like I said, we will see how this next year goes. Maybe I’ll feel like I need to get out of the house.

“Who knows. But I really enjoy my time at home. I could just continue doing that. Who knows.”

Surely, Posey and Co. will be ready for Crawford when the time comes.

