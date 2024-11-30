Why Draymond vs. KD is matchup to watch when Warriors face Suns

Kevin Durant returned to the Phoenix lineup this week after missing seven games with a calf strain, and his shot looks so smooth it’s tempting to suggest the Warriors will be helpless to defend him Saturday when they face the Suns for the first time this season.

At 6-foot-11, Durant towers over everyone in Golden State’s rotation. He has the handle of an elite guard, is a natural midrange shooter and his exquisite range is why he’s shooting 44.1 percent from deep this season.

The Warriors’ defensive options are limited. It’s Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II – and the latter two are listed as probable. Kuminga has a lingering illness and GP2 is coping with right adductor tightness.

Andrew Wiggins normally would be the fifth option, but he’s listed as questionable (right ankle impingement). Even if cleared, he likely will be assigned to Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

Green won’t be the only defender Durant sees but no one offers Golden State’s best chance at containment. Draymond is a superior defender who effectively guards all five positions.

Moreover, Green is the lone Warrior with considerable practice time against Durant. They were teammates for three seasons in Golden State. KD is among the purest scorers of all time. Most coaches wish to annoy him into frustration. Green, giving up five inches in height, is aware of that and will use that strategy.

GP2, giving up nine inches in height, would follow a similar blueprint. Become a relentless pest. Then-Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers resorted to that plan when he gave 6-foot-2 Patrick Beverley a few shifts against Durrant in the 2019 playoffs against Golden State.

Kuminga gives up four inches to KD but offers athleticism that could pose a challenge. The problem is that Durant, 36, will be eager to teach the youngster a few lessons.

Anderson, who stands 6-foot-9, has a wingspan two inches shorter than Durant’s 7-foot-5. He can’t match KD’s athleticism but is wily enough to reach into his bag of tactics to make things as difficult as possible.

Durant was a first-ballot Hall of Famer five years ago. With his combination of length and offensive skill, he conceivably is the NBA's toughest cover.

Even if the Warriors rely on a procession of defenders against Durant, they’ll still need some luck.

