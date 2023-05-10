Gary Payton II Makes Game-Changer Impact Again in Warriors' Win Over Lakers

GP2 makes 'game-changer' impact again in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the second time in three days, Gary Payton II received the starting nod from Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

It was a surprise move by Kerr for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers. But he played so well Monday night it was almost an expectation heading into Game 5.

Sure enough, Kerr called his name and Payton answered yet again. In 27 minutes, Payton logged 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, six rebounds and one steal in Golden State’s 121-106 victory over Los Angeles at Chase Center.

“Gary is a game-changer. We knew that last year,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke on “Warriors Postgame Live” after Game 5. “We won the championship with him playing a huge role. So great to have him back."

Payton strolled through the San Francisco streets last summer celebrating the Warriors’ 2022 championship. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in July and was traded back to Golden State in February.

After packing up his belongings twice and battling through an abdominal injury for most of the 2022-23 NBA season, Payton was there when the Warriors needed him most. Facing elimination down 3-1 in the series, he logged a team-high plus-25 in plus/minus rating. No other teammate was higher than plus-16.

GP2 gets the hoop and the harmpic.twitter.com/rBKpQcvGYx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 11, 2023

Per usual, Payton defended just about every offensive weapon Lakers coach Darvin Ham threw at him.

"To get him back has completely changed our defense," Kerr told reporters after the game. "Against these guys, he’s got the ability to get into their guards. They’ve got great guard play with [D’Angelo Russel] and [Austin] Reaves and [Dennis] Schroder, obviously [Lonnie] Walker IV last game played so well. Gary gives us someone who can get underneath their ball-handlers and at least make them have to work.

"And then offensively, he’s so unique with his speed and his ability to finish around the rim. We’re a different team now that he’s back with us."

Payton was the one that got away from the Warriors last offseason. He's one of the main reasons the season hasn't escaped Golden State yet, heading into Game 6 on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

