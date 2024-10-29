Why Looney thinks Draymond-TJD pairing can be ‘special' defensively

Kevon Looney is impressed with the defensive pairing of Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Warriors’ veteran spoke to reporters after Monday's practice and was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke about Green and Jackson-Davis playing together.

“I think it has been good,” Looney said. “I think they’ve been setting a tone for us defensively. Especially rebounding, getting stops so we can go on a run. Draymond is one of the best defenders that we’ve ever seen in the league.

“He always plays well when he has another big with him out there. I think he’s been showing that for us on defense…That group defensively can be something special.”

Jackson-Davis impressed as a rookie last season, and he appears primed to make another big leap this year. While the NBA season still is in its infancy, the 24-year-old looks much improved to start his sophomore campaign. Placing him next to Green will give Golden State a menacing defense that can scoop up rebounds and block shots with ease, something the team desperately needs.

During the glory years of the Warriors' dynasty, the franchise had consistently strong defensive performances from Green and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

A stout defense will be critical for the Warriors to return to the playoffs in the stacked Western Conference. And based on what Looney has seen from Jackson-Davis and Green, all the right ingredients are there for Golden State to become a defensive powerhouse yet again.

