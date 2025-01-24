NBA Rumors

Report: Bulls' price for reported Warriors target Vucevic ‘too steep'

By Tristi Rodriguez

The asking price for a long-time Warriors trade target might be too high to actually get a deal across the finish line.

Golden State has been tied to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević ahead of the NBA's Feb. 6 deadline, per multiple reports. And while Chicago has been willing to listen to offers for Vučević, the Bulls' asking price is "too steep," The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported, citing league sources.

Slater noted it's not unusual for things to pan out this way initially, but closer to the deadline, typically within 72 hours, things could heat up.

Chicago has discussed Vučević's $21.4 million contract for the 2025-26 season that could be reworked in the offseason, if necessary, Slater added.

Vučević is off to a hot start with the rebuilding Bulls this season, averaging 20.3 points on 55.4-percent shooting from the field and 41.1 percent from 3-point range, with 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 43 games.

Golden State (21-22) will welcome the 6-foot-10 big man and the Bulls (19-25) to Chase Center on Thursday night when the two teams go head-to-head.

The Warriors have been exploring options to bolster their roster as they aim for one last NBA championship run with superstar Steph Curry. A true center has been something the team has lacked in recent seasons, and while it's worked for them in the past, times have changed and adjustments are necessary.

That was evident Wednesday night in Sacramento with rookie center Quinten Post, where if there's one thing the Warriors learned from their collapse to the Kings on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, it's that pairing Curry with a stretch center could make life a whole lot easier for them.

Whether that's Vučević or whether that's Post or someone else, Wednesday's sneak peak was just a small glimpse of what could help save the Warriors' season.

