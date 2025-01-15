Warriors vs. T-wolves outcome will be determined by teams' stars

Though “uncles” should be supportive of “nephews,” there are a few exceptions, such as when they’re participating in a game only one of them can win.

When Stephen Curry and the Warriors stagger onto the Target Center floor Wednesday night (tipoff 6:30) to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA fans will be treated to a spicy clash of generations. They won’t often be matched up, but each is the most essential member of his team.

Curry, 36, developed a budding “uncle-nephew” relationship with Edwards, 23, last summer. As teammates on Team USA’s gold-medal-winning basketball team in the Paris Olympics, the veteran provided tips that left the young star citing Curry's mentorship.

That won’t matter when the ball goes up. Curry is an established face of the NBA, and Edwards is among the under-25 stars with the potential to reach that status in the next few years. Ant wants what Steph has.

The Warriors (19-20) have endured a series of humiliating losses – the most recent on Monday to a Toronto team that was 8-31 – and are desperate for signs of encouragement. That typically requires an outburst from Curry. He’s playing well, sometimes exceptionally so, but has not been able to pull his team out of the NBA swamp.

Golden State’s best chance at victory might be a nuclear performance from Curry, who is averaging 22.7 points per game. Not since 2012-13 has he gone this deep into a season without scoring at least 40 points in a game. It would be a tough task against a Minnesota defense, led by 6-foot-9 Jaden McDaniels, but that might be what it takes.

The Timberwolves (21-18) have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. After finishing third in the Western Conference last season, they have spent the first half of this season mostly at Play-in Tournament level.

While trying to assimilate offseason acquisitions Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, Edwards clearly has been their best player. He has led the Timberwolves in scoring in 27 of their 39 games and is averaging 25.8 points per game (eighth in the NBA). He has made league-high 163 3 pointers, at an impressive 42.2-percent and is on pace to become the fourth player ever to break 300 in a season.

Curry, appearing on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Dubs Talk” podcast this season, cited Edwards as perhaps the biggest threat to his ongoing career record for 3-pointers.

May the triples splash. Nothing would be more delightful than a Steph vs. Ant shootout.

