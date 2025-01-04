Steph Curry

Steph humorously credits lifelong Dubs fan for epic shooting night

By Joaquin Ruiz

Steph Curry scored 30 points on 8-of-8 3-point shooting in the Warriors’ 139-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at Chase Center, and not one soul was surprised.

However, something that might raise eyebrows is the 10-time NBA All-Star's supposed new good-luck charm. 

Her name is Elizabeth Tate. After Monday’s win, Curry told reporters about his 101-year-old fan who shared the magic touch with him.

“I just appreciate her, her support of our team and the fact that she says she’s over a century old and still Dub Nation through and through,” Curry said. “So, I shook her hand and took a picture -- I haven’t missed since.”

Curry needs Tate at every game.

Sister Tate turns 102 on Feb. 2. She is a remarkable, surviving "Rosie the Riveter." Golden State recognized her and others during its win over Philadelphia, according to a relative’s post on Instagram.

There is no denying that Curry was in the zone against the 76ers. 

There also is no denying that the Warriors are undefeated and Curry is perfect from 3-point land when the two exchange pleasantries.

If Curry doesn’t miss a triple for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season, at least we know who is partially responsible -- Bay Area legend and Golden State fan Elizabeth Tate.

