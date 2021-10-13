Ray Fosse, Longtime Athletics Broadcaster and Former Player, Dies at 74

Longtime A's broadcaster Ray Fosse dies at age 74 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former MLB catcher Ray Fosse died on Wednesday. He was 74 years old.

Statement from Ray's wife, Carol:

"It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse's wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years. Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them."

Statement from NBC Sports California:

“NBC Sports California is deeply saddened to learn of Ray Fosse’s passing. Our thoughts are with his wife, Carol, his daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, and his family as we mourn the loss of a truly exceptional colleague and friend. Ray’s deep connection and significant impact on NBC Sports California, the A’s franchise and the fanbase over a half century as a player, broadcaster and ambassador will endure well into the future. We are thankful to have known Ray and fortunate to have been a part of his tremendous life and career. He will be greatly missed”

It's with immense sadness to announce the passing of Ray Fosse. Our thoughts are with the entire Fosse family, A's organization and the fans. pic.twitter.com/hEOl9HxIZm — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 14, 2021

Statement from the Oakland A's:

"The Oakland A's are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse. Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the A's family. We send our deepest condolences to Carol, Nikki and Lindsey, his family, and friends during this difficult time. We'll miss you, Ray."

Fosse has served as the color analyst for the A’s radio and television broadcasts since 1986. He made his MLB debut in September 1967 for the Cleveland Indians, where he became a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove award winner in 1970 and 1971.

Fosse was traded to the A's before the 1973 season, where he was part of the World Series championship teams in 1973 and 1974.

Fosse played in MLB for 12 years before starting a career in broadcasting. He was nominated for a Ford C. Frick Award in 2002.