How much money 49ers suspension could cost De'Vondre Campbell 

De'Vondre Campbell's refusal to enter the 49ers' Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams resulted in a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, but how much money did the decision cost the veteran linebacker?

Campbell's three-game suspension will cost him $261,666 in salary and per-game-active bonus. The 49ers also can potentially recoup $111,666 of the $3.3 million signing bonus Campbell inked when he joined San Francisco in the offseason.

That number could jump even higher if Campbell's playing time incentives aren't met, adding an additional $500,000 to the $373,332 that the veteran potentially could lose from the base salary and bonuses.

Campbell, who spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the 49ers who were in dire need of linebacker depth while Dre Greenlaw recovered from an Achilles injury.

Campbell appeared in 13 games for the 49ers, racking up 79 total tackles and three tackles for loss during the 2024 season.

