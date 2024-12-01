49ers vs. Bills as it happened: Reaction, analysis of SF's 35-10 loss

What to Know The 49ers fall to 5-7 with a 35-10 loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

San Francisco currently sits in 11th place in the NFC with a nine percent chance to make the playoffs, per NFL.com

The 49ers have lost back-to-back games by 25-plus points for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2015.

Christian McCaffrey left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and was ruled out before the third quarter began. The star running back finished with 53 rushing yards on seven carries and 14 receiving yards on two receptions.

Quarterback Brock Purdy struggled in his first game back after missing last week's loss. The 24-year-old completed 11 of 18 passes for 94 yards. He didn't throw any tocuhdown passes or interceptions.

Purdy, Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk all lost fumbles during the game.

Running back Jordan Mason stepped up after McCaffrey left the game, as the third-year pro carried the ball 13 times for 78 yards. Rookie Isaac Guerendo scored the 49ers' only touchdown of the game, running it in for 15 yards out in the third quarter.

Jauan Jennings led the way with three catches for 56 yards.

Read below for all the game highlights, news, analysis and postgame press conferences from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park: