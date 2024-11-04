Macklin Celebrini

Sharks rookie Celebrini confirms he's returning vs. Blue Jackets

By Ali Thanawalla

Rookie center Macklin Celebrini will return to the Sharks' lineup Tuesday at SAP Center against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he confirmed to reporters on Monday.

Celebrini, the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick, played in the Sharks' Oct. 10 season-opener against the St. Louis Blues but missed the last 12 games due to a hip injury.

While Celebrini said he's playing Tuesday, first-year Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky wasn't as committed.

"We'll focus on tomorrow's lineup, tomorrow," Warsofsky told reporters, via San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng. "Obviously, some decisions to make in the morning."

Celebrini, who practiced Monday, recorded a goal and an assist in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

"We won't put him in a game without contact," Warsofsky told reporters. "So that’s kind of where it’s at."

The 18-year-old began skating on Oct. 21 but at the time, general manager Mike Grier told reporters that Celebrini would miss at least two more weeks.

Now Celebrini will return on the aggressive side of the timeline Grier outlined.

The Sharks began the season by losing their first nine games (0-7-2) but have won three of their last four contests, and Celebrini's return should give them a much-needed boost.

