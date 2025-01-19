Sharks' Smith still showing signs of improvement in subpar season

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

ELMONT, N.Y. — Mid-season heat check: Will Smith still is Will Smith.

He still is making plays that only he can make, a good sign halfway through a decidedly up-and-down campaign for the 19-year-old rookie.

This play was a bright spot in the San Jose Sharks’ 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

“It was delayed penalty, so I kind of knew I could make a play,” Smith said. “Just a little spin-o-rama, try to find him on the back end.”

What makes this missed connection so significant?

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast