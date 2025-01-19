Will Smith

Sharks' Smith still showing signs of improvement in subpar season

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

ELMONT, N.Y. — Mid-season heat check: Will Smith still is Will Smith.

He still is making plays that only he can make, a good sign halfway through a decidedly up-and-down campaign for the 19-year-old rookie.

This play was a bright spot in the San Jose Sharks’ 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

“It was delayed penalty, so I kind of knew I could make a play,” Smith said. “Just a little spin-o-rama, try to find him on the back end.”

What makes this missed connection so significant?

Will Smith
