Raiders Lose Another High-Value Rookie

First, the Raiders lost safety Johnathan Abram. Oakland also has been without cornerback Isaiah Johnson and lost starting wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Now, tight end Foster Moreau joins the list.

The Raiders’ 2019 draft class has been brilliant. From first-round picks defensive end Clelin Ferrell and running back Josh Jacobs to defensive end Maxx Crosby, Renfrow, fullback Alec Ingold and cornerback Trayvon Mullen, Oakland has benefited big time this season from its influx of talented rookies.

But injuries have taken a toll on the class, with Moreau – a fourth-round choice from LSU – being the latest to be lost.

Moreau, who has grown into a significant role on the team as a receiver and blocker, suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and is now lost for the remainder of the season.

Moreau had 21 catches for 174 yards and leads all NFL first-year players with five touchdown receptions.

“It’s a big loss for our team, no doubt,” head coach Jon Gruden told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Knowing Foster, I don’t believe it will be anything that will keep him out of next year, but I’m not going to make any predictions. It’s a tough injury, he’s got a lot of rehab ahead and I can’t compliment the job that he did enough. He came in here as a rookie and played good football for us and he’s going to be a big part of the Raiders future.”

Darren Waller has been the prime receiver at tight this season, but Moreau had grown into a key role in an offense that has often employed two- and even three-tight end sets.

Without Moreau, the 6-7 Raiders will face the 4-9 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in what is likely to be the franchise’s final game in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas for next season. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.