Raiders Schedule 2020: Dates, Kickoff Times, TV Listings for NFL Season

Today marks a historic day for the Raiders.

The franchise transferred operations to Las Vegas this offseason, and the NFL released the full 2020 schedule for the league's first team to occupy Sin City.

Although some of this could be in jeopardy as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to keep many states with NFL teams shuttered, here is the full 2020 slate for the Las Vegas Raiders.

May 7, 2020

Despite finishing 2019 with a disappointing 7-9 record, the allure of the Strip and Jon Gruden's effervescent personality will have the Raiders playing on prime time four times this season.

Raiders have four primetime games, all at home. Plenty of opportunities to show off Allegiant Stadium.



Week 2: vs. NO (MNF) -- home opener

Week 7: vs. TB (SNF)

Week 11: vs. KC (SNF)

Week 15: vs. LAC (TNF) — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) May 7, 2020

The first NFL game in Las Vegas will see the Raiders host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 2. After an offseason full of quarterback fodder, plenty of pressure awaits Derek Carr and the Silver and Black offense.

Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock fortified the roster this offseason with a solid mix of veteran free agents and some explosive draft picks, so expectations will be high for this group. Will the Raiders be able to match the fellow Las Vegas resident Golden Knights and advance to the Super Bowl in the team's inaugural season there?