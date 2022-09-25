NFL

Rihanna to Headline Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime Show

It looks like Taylor Swift is out of the picture for Super Bowl LVII's halftime show -- The "Love On The Brain" singer will be the star of the show

By Kristen Conti

Rihanna to headline Apple Music’s Super Bowl halftime show originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL and Rihanna have confirmed the popstar will be headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. 

After a week of numerous speculations as to who will be performing on the big stage in Glendale, Ariz., including multiple reports of Taylor Swift doing the honors, the verdict is: Rihanna will be the star of the show.

ESPN reported the news Sunday afternoon in the midst of an intense Week 3 of football.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rihanna posted a photo of her artistically tattooed hand holding up an NFL football:

https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xmIXK5jsRg

— NFL (@NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1574112391335358465

And the NFL posted the exact same picture, tagging @rihanna @rocnation and @AppleMusic. 

https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xmIXK5jsRg

— NFL (@NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1574112391335358465

Earlier this week, several sources including Variety, reported Taylor Swift to be the halftime headliner, but TMZ sports said “sources with direct knowledge” claim Swift will not be performing, and People confirmed that notion.

Turns out these reports were the ones that were true, as the “Diamonds” singer announced via social media.

Sports

49ers Sep 23

Jimmy Garoppolo Loved ‘Freedom' of 2022 49ers Debut, Compares to 2017 Run

Giants 18 hours ago

Giants' Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to D-Backs, Nemesis Merrill Kelly

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLRihanna
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us