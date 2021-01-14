Sharks Launch Audio Streaming Network, Leave KFOX Radio After 20 Years

The San Jose Sharks' 20-year run on local radio station KFOX ends this season with the launch of the team's own 24/7 audio streaming channel, Sharks Audio Network.

The new audio feed, which launched Tuesday with a season preview program and continued with broadcasts of classic Sharks games, is available via the Sharks + SAP Center App and on the team's official website, sjsharks.com.

The platform will include broadcasts of all Sharks regular season and playoff games, featuring long-time play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky entering his 30th season with the club. He'll be joined by analysts and Sharks alumni Scott Hannan and Mark Smith, the team said.

Sharks television personalities Randy Hahn and Bret Hedican also will be contributors to the network, as will Ted Ramey, who served as the host of "Morning Tide" for the past two seasons, the team said.

KFOX (KUFX-FM), the classic rock station that has been the Sharks’ radio flagship since the 2000-01 season, has a limited signal that didn't reach parts of the East Bay, according to the Mercury News. A team executive told the paper the move was not about being dissatisfied with KFOX.

The first live game broadcast on the Sharks Audio Network happens at 6 p.m. Thursday when the Sharks open the 2021 season against the Arizona Coyotes.