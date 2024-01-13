Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends frigid Chiefs playoff game wearing custom Travis Kelce jacket

Swift wore a red puffer jacket with Kelce's name and number on it as she braved the sub-zero temperatures at one of the coldest games in NFL history

By Mike Gavin

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor Swift once sang that she has never been anywhere cold as you...until Saturday, that is.

Swift showed up for the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium with temperatures at minus-4 degrees and a wind chill of minus-26 degrees for what is the fourth-coldest NFL postseason game on record.

It's a cruel winter.

To keep warm, Swift wore a custom red-puffer Travis Kelce jacket featuring her boyfriend's last name and No. 87, along with black pants and a white beanie.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers' fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who will likely see an immediate and drastic spike in Twitter followers and coat sales from Swifties.

Juszczyk made a matching jacket for Brittany Mahomes featuring the name and number of her husband Patrick Mahomes.

The luxury suite where Swift sits during the game, of course, is mostly enclosed and climate controlled. But that created another issue: window fogging, making for what looks like the image for Swift's next album cover.

While it was Swift's first playoff game, Kelce is a postseason veteran, having made 18 playoff starts and won two Super Bowls. Kelce arrived wearing a checkered jacket and black leather pants. 

Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24 amid romance rumors between the 12-time Grammy winner and All-Pro tight end.

The Chiefs' record with Swift in the building this season is 6-3. They are three wins away from Swift potentially making her Super Bowl debut.

Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The Grammy winner stepped out at the award show on Sunday and she dazzled in a glimmering green gown as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

