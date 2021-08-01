5 to Watch: U.S. Women Soccer, Basketball Teams Closer to Gold, Volleyball Team Gets Bounce-Back Win

Looks like US women teams are front and center, and determine to get that gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The USWNT won against the Netherlands and is now ready to take on to Canada. In basketball, team USA is looking to stay perfect against France.

Here's what's going on.

USWNT takes on Canada in women’s soccer semifinal

The job’s not done for the United States women’s national soccer team.

After escaping with a nail-biting, penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday, the USWNT will battle Canada at 4 a.m. ET on Monday for a spot in the gold medal game.

Megan Rapinoe drilled the clinching penalty kick for the Americans in Friday’s quarterfinal win. USWNT goalie Alyssa Naeher was clutch in net during the penalty shootout, while Samantha Mewis and Lynn Williams provided the scoring in regulation time.

Canada has won the bronze medal at the last two Olympics. The team has two draws and two wins so far in Tokyo, including a penalty shootout win of its own against Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The U.S., meanwhile, failed to medal at the Olympics for the first time in 2016 and is looking to win its fifth ever gold medal.

Watch the game on USA Network

US women’s basketball puts 51-game win streak on the line vs. France

Team USA has not lost in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament since 1992, and the team is looking to stay perfect on Monday against France.

The U.S. women’s basketball team has beaten Nigeria and Japan so far in Tokyo. A’ja Wilson has been a star in her Olympic debut, posting double-doubles in both victories. Seattle Storm teammates Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart have also put on showcases through two group games.

Now, Team USA plays France in its last group game after already clinching a spot in the quarterfinals. The French squad lost to Japan in its opener before beating Nigeria by 25 points. A win for the U.S. would give it 52 straight Olympic victories and put the team one step closer to its seventh consecutive gold medal.

Watch live at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 a.m. PT) on USA Network

U.S. women’s volleyball closes out pool play with win vs Italy

The United States women's volleyball team lost another key player to injury on Sunday night. But this time, they were able to overcome it.

After setter Jordyn Poulter exited with an apparent ankle injury, the U.S. battled back to beat Italy 3-2 to close out the preliminary round. Andrea Drews stepped up in Thompson's absence, leading the United States with 19 spikes and 22 total points. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley added 13 spikes and 17 points. The U.S. was already without star Jordan Thompson, who left Friday's loss to the Russian Olympic Committee with an ankle injury. Thompson's status for the quarterfinals is unknown, but the team is hopeful she will be able to return at some point during the knockout rounds.

Team USA now sits atop Pool B with 10 points, holding the tiebreaker over Italy, but they could drop to second. The ROC, which beat the U.S., has eight points and finishes pool play against Turkey early Monday morning.

U.S. Men's Water Polo Falls to Greece in Final Game Before Quarterfinals

The United States men's water polo team was crushed in its final game of the preliminary round by Greece 14-5. Team USA has already locked down the fourth and final quarterfinal spot in Group A with four points before tonight’s match.

But while Sunday night's game did not hold any significance for the U.S. standings-wise, the team was trying to gain some momentum entering the knockout round. After starting the preliminary round with two straight wins, the United States lost its last two matchups by a combined four goals.

The defeat to Greece now makes it three consecutive losses heading into knock-out play.

Jade Carey sets sights on Olympic medal in floor routine

Three gymnastics finals are set for Monday morning at the Ariake Gymnastics Center: the men’s rings, women’s floor exercise and men’s vault.

Jade Carey will be the lone American competitor across all three finals. Simone Biles, who finished second in the floor routine during qualifying, remains out after exiting the team final earlier this week. Carey finished just behind Biles with a third-place score in the event during qualifying. The 21-year-old finished eighth overall in the individual all-around competition after being named Biles’ replacement. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari earned the top floor score in qualifying.

There will be no American gymnasts in either of Monday’s men’s finals. Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias is on his way to defending gold in the rings after finishing with the best score in qualifying. South Korea’s Shin Jeahwan and Armenia’s Artur Davtyan tied for the top qualifying score in men’s vault, while individual all-around bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee had the third-best qualifying score. He tied for the best vault score of all gymnasts during the individual all-around competition.

Watch on Peacock at 4:45 a.m. ET (1:45 a.m. PT)