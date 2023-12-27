Top Bay Area sports moments of 2023: 49ers win division again, Steph Curry heroics, new women's sports teams

If you're a Bay Area sports fan, there was plenty to celebrate in 2023.

Here's a look back at some of the notable sports moments from the past year.

For the second season in a row, the high-powered San Francisco 49ers asserted their dominance in the NFC West and locked up the division crown.

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the team in the locker room before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 45-29.

The 49ers wouldn't be among the NFL's best teams without the stellar play of young quarterback Brock Purdy. Boasting an ability to process opposing defenses quickly and hit receives downfield with pinpoint accuracy, the second-year signal caller has rocketed up the ranks of NFL quarterbacks.

Standout 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year for his performance during the 2022-23 campaign. He led the league with 18.5 sacks.

Getty Images San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2022.

In a do-or-die Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry scored 50 points in Sacramento to carry the Dubs past the Kings.

The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. The Warriors were awarded a WNBA expansion team that will begin play in 2025.

Speaking of new teams, Bay FC was introduced as one of the new franchises in the National Women's Soccer League.

The biggest sporting event of the year is returning to the Bay Area. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will host Super Bowl LX in 2026.

Tens of thousands of Oakland A's fans in green T-shirts bearing the word “SELL” packed the Coliseum, calling on team owner John Fisher to sell the team instead of moving it to Las Vegas.

In the regular season finale, San Francisco Giants veteran Brandon Crawford walked off the field in the ninth inning to a thunderous standing ovation in what may have been his final game with the Orange and Black.

Getty Images Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants acknowledges the crowd after he was taken off the field during the ninth inning at Oracle Park on October 1, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

After bursting onto the scene during his rookie campaign, Giants catcher Patrick Bailey was named a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award for his work behind the plate.

Getty Images Catcher Patrick Bailey #14 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during the game against the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on August 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Speaking of rookie major leaguers, A's outfielder Estuery Ruiz ended the season with 67 stolen bases, the most by a rookie in American League history.