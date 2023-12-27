Top Bay Area sports moments of 2023: 49ers win division again, Steph Curry heroics, new women's sports teams

If you're a Bay Area sports fan, there was plenty to celebrate in 2023.
Here's a look back at some of the notable sports moments from the past year.
49ers win NFC west for second consecutive season
For the second season in a row, the high-powered San Francisco 49ers asserted their dominance in the NFC West and locked up the division crown.
49ers' Brock Purdy asserts himself as one of the NFL's best QBs
The 49ers wouldn't be among the NFL's best teams without the stellar play of young quarterback Brock Purdy. Boasting an ability to process opposing defenses quickly and hit receives downfield with pinpoint accuracy, the second-year signal caller has rocketed up the ranks of NFL quarterbacks.
49ers' Nick Bosa wins 2022 Defensive Player of the Year
Standout 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year for his performance during the 2022-23 campaign. He led the league with 18.5 sacks.
Warriors' Steph Curry drops 50 in Game 7 vs. Kings
In a do-or-die Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry scored 50 points in Sacramento to carry the Dubs past the Kings.
Warriors get WNBA expansion team that will start play in 2025
The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. The Warriors were awarded a WNBA expansion team that will begin play in 2025.
Bay FC becomes latest NWSL expansion team
Speaking of new teams, Bay FC was introduced as one of the new franchises in the National Women's Soccer League.
Super Bowl returning to Levi's Stadium in 2026
The biggest sporting event of the year is returning to the Bay Area. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will host Super Bowl LX in 2026.
More than 27,000 Oakland A's fans pack Coliseum for ‘reverse boycott'
Tens of thousands of Oakland A's fans in green T-shirts bearing the word “SELL” packed the Coliseum, calling on team owner John Fisher to sell the team instead of moving it to Las Vegas.
Brandon Crawford receives standing ovation sendoff in likely final Giants game
In the regular season finale, San Francisco Giants veteran Brandon Crawford walked off the field in the ninth inning to a thunderous standing ovation in what may have been his final game with the Orange and Black.
Giants' catcher Patrick Bailey named NL Gold Glove finalist
After bursting onto the scene during his rookie campaign, Giants catcher Patrick Bailey was named a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award for his work behind the plate.
Esteury Ruiz sets the AL rookie stolen base record
Speaking of rookie major leaguers, A's outfielder Estuery Ruiz ended the season with 67 stolen bases, the most by a rookie in American League history.