Year in review: A look back at Bay Area headlines from 2023

Before we say goodbye to 2023, take a look at some of the headlines NBC Bay Area covered this year.

A series of powerful atmospheric river storms wreaked havoc across the region for weeks to start the new year.

A viral video showing a local business owner spraying an unhoused person with a garden hose was met with outrage in San Francisco and all over the internet. View our report from January below.

Mayor Sheng Thao in late January announced Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave. The move to place Armstrong on administrative leave came after city officials reviewed reports issued by an independent law firm investigating alleged misconduct by OPD personnel as well as the department's investigation into the misconduct.

Fast forward to September, Armstrong says an arbitrator report exonerates him from any wrongdoing after the firing.

A mass shooting on Jan. 23 left seven dead and another injured in Half Moon Bay. The devastating shooting also led to an investigation into living and workplace conditions for farmworkers in the area.

An Oakland street vendor was brutally beaten in February outside the SAP Center in San Jose. The incident was caught on video and went viral on social media. It also left other street vendors on edge after a string of similar attacks in the area.

A winter storm system that brought rain, wind and rare low-elevation snow to the Bay Area starting Feb. 22 and lasted several days. The rare sighting spurred residents to take the day off to enjoy a "snow day."

The community of Pajaro in Monterey County was flooded in March following a levee break, prompting dive, search and rescue teams to respond and help residents.

Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as "JV," was found dead March 23 after going missing a month prior. Many took to social media and outside the radio station to remember the popular longtime radio host.

In April, Cash App founder and tech executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco.

The slaying garnered national headlines. Lee's accused killer, Nima Momeni, has pleaded not guilty.

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes surrendered in late May to federal prison authorities nearly two years after her trial started. Holmes is being held at FPC Bryan, a minimum-security women's prison camp in Bryan, Texas, which is located about 100 miles east of Austin.

Billionaire Elon Musk in July made more changes to the social media company he purchased by rebranding Twitter as X. The platform continues to make changes under Musk, including monthly subscriptions.

Taylor Swift in late July touched down in the Bay Area to the delight of tens of thousands of Swifties attending her Eras Tour concert.

The tour was one of the most highly-anticipated events of the summer and even sparked the City of Santa Clara to temporarily name itself "Swiftie Clara" and give Swift an honorary mayor title.

Trailblazing politician Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving U.S. senator from California died in late September. She was 90. Here's a look back at some notable events in her life.

San Francisco paid tribute to Feinstein with a memorial in October. View it below.

Biden and Xi hold historic meeting in Bay Area

U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping gathered for a historic meeting Nov. 15 in the Bay Area.

The meeting, held on the sidelines during the APEC Summit in San Francisco, was their first face-to-face meeting in a year vowing to stabilize their fraught relationship and showcasing modest agreements to combat illegal fentanyl and re-establish military communications.

A jury on Nov. 16 convicted the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault. David DePape could receive a plea deal on state charges in the case after his lawyer and prosecutors discussed a settlement in court late November.

