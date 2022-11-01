Twitter erupts after Nets part ways with Steve Nash, turn to Ime Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Brooklyn Nets roller coaster is still speeding along.

Head coach Steve Nash and the team parted ways on Tuesday with both sides releasing statements amid a 2-5 to start the season. There were questions about Nash’s job security heading into the new campaign after Kevin Durant reportedly presented an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.

Instead of choosing between Nash and Durant, Tsai ultimately kept both heading into the season. After just a few weeks, poor play on the court and controversy off the court, Nash and the Nets decided to head in separate directions.

As can be expected on Twitter after an NBA bombshell like this, some people took the opportunity to dunk on Nash:

Nets fans seeing Steve Nash get fired pic.twitter.com/Yp8a4NnMlx — ໊ (@HoodiDrew) November 1, 2022

Kevin Durant and Kyrie after the Nets fire Steve Nash



pic.twitter.com/WjsLOnH9yW — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) November 1, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets have fired Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/7XeTPI3zco — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) November 1, 2022

However, the overwhelming majority of Twitter was relieved Nash no longer has to deal with the Nets, particularly Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons:

Congratulations to Steve Nash on getting away from that disaster… Got hired as a Head Coach for a bunch of guys who needed a baby-sitter instead. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash leaving work and realizing he no longer has to answer questions about the Nets anymore pic.twitter.com/wpTNX8AoTW — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash is generationally rich and in his 40s and can now go on vacations for the rest of his life instead of dealing with whatever horrible bullshit Kyrie is on on any given day, seems like a huge win for him personally. — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) November 1, 2022

I’m betting Steve Nash is in a celebratory mood today! — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash saw 6 Ben Simmons games and told the Nets FO to fire him at their earliest convenience. — Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash realizing he doesn’t have to coach Ben Simmons anymore pic.twitter.com/BfA3IcRLc1 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash realizing he’s free from the Brooklyn circus pic.twitter.com/GXLOC0XAIn — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash going home to watch Champions League in peace and never having to deal with Kyrie Irving ever again pic.twitter.com/MjLoT6VdzB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 1, 2022

Joe Tsai: “Steve, we gotta let you go”



Steve Nash: pic.twitter.com/WeoSIkDNHK — Dave: Thanksgiving and Christmas fan account (@daveusesthis) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash getting fired by the Nets with a sweet 💰 and not having to be part of that dumpster fire anymore pic.twitter.com/Kvv9vxXg1n — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash leaving Brooklyn’s facility knowing he no longer has to deal with Kyrie



pic.twitter.com/OgFaGWMS1n — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 1, 2022

Will firing Nash actually lead to any improvement or stability for the Nets?

People certainly have their doubts:

Yeah, I'm not sure firing Steve Nash fixes anything for the Nets. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 1, 2022

Ah, yes. They've solved their problems now. https://t.co/Pgw9LZ2ssT — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 1, 2022

The Nets fired Steve Nash because they can’t fire Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 1, 2022

Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who spent a season as a Nets assistant, reportedly has emerged as the leading candidate to take Nash’s place, leading to some varying reactions:

Ime Udoka coaching Kyrie Irving against the Celtics is the Villain arch of hell 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JOkbX4KKkD — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) November 1, 2022

The Nets PR team after having to deal with Ime Udoka and Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/CmZG7IN4Ax — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) November 1, 2022

Firing Steve Nash to bring on Ime Udoka while he’s serving his suspension with the Celtics? The Nets have proven to everyone that they don’t understand locker room culture — Noor (@noorrzainab) November 1, 2022

nets due process: typing "Ime udoka" into the amazon search bar https://t.co/qgrLfRxZIZ — jason concepcion (@netw3rk) November 1, 2022

I'm sure the Nets have done their due diligence with a thorough and deep-diving investigation into Ime Udoka in the last five minutes. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 1, 2022

Welcome HOME COACH IME UDOKA so happy to have you back can’t wait to start this Journey as The New HC #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/gDPnCo405X — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) November 1, 2022

“If you can sweep ‘em, join ‘em”



- Ime Udoka — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiLeb) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash ain't even clean out his desk yet and they already put Ime Udoka's name plate on the front door. — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 1, 2022

Next up for the Nets is a Tuesday matchup at home against the Chicago Bulls. Jacque Vaughn reportedly will be the interim coach for that matchup.