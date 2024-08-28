US Open Tennis

US Open Day 3: Latest men's and women's draw results

By The Associated Press and NBC Bay Area staff

Coco Gauff
It's Day 3 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York and the start of second round action.

See the full schedule of play for Day 3 here. Key matches include:

  • No. 3 Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Tatjana Maria (GER)
  • No. 2 Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. Laslo Djere (SRB)
  • No. 20 Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Alexander Shevchenko vs. (KAZ)
  • No. 14 Madison Keys (USA) vs. Maya Joint (AUS)

Here's a look at who advanced and who didn't so far on Wednesday. Check back here for updates. (For Day 2 results click here.)

Day 3 men's singles, second round results

Grigor Dimitrov (9), Bulgaria, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Day 3 women's singles, second round results

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

Paula Badosa (26), Spain, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Barbora Krejcikova (8), Czechia, 6-4, 7-5.

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Maya Joint, Australia, 6-4, 6-0.

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.

