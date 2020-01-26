Warriors Express Shock and Grief Over Kobe Bryant’s Sudden Death

The Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco projected an image of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant Sunday, among reports about the helicopter crash that killed him, his 13-year-old daughter and several others.
Initial reports stated that five people were killed in the crash, but Los Angeles officials confirmed that nine people were on board the helicopter and everyone died.
The Warriors released a statement in reaction to Bryant’s passing.
“We were incredibly saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, earlier today in the Los Angeles area. Kobe was one of the iconic players in the history of the NBA and touched fans in every market, including the Bay Area, for 20 years,” the statement read in part.
The Warriors, along with several other teams, canceled practice Sunday to mourn and pay tribute to Bryant.
Players from the Warriors took to social media to express their shock and grief at the loss of their colleague.
The last time Bryant played in the Bay Area was at Oracle Arena in 2016.