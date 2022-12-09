Lionel Messi Assists Nahuel Molina, Argentina Leads 1-0 vs. Netherlands

Argentina are on the board first.

Lionel Messi gave a sublime assist to Nahuel Molina for La Albiceleste's opening goal against the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Molina and Messi each made some one-two passing that saw La Pulga break into some open space in the central zone of Argentina's attacking third. Like a vacuum, Messi sucked in three defenders as Molina made the run in between Virgil van Dijk and Daley Blind.

The weight of Messi's pass was perfect as Molina got a great first touch on it before having the composure to finish past Andries Noppert.

If the result holds, Argentina would play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.