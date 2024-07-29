Watch Stanford gymnast Asher Hong bring his fire to team event, helping US men capture bronze

The U.S. men's gymnastics team is back on the podium for the first time since 2008.

The squad, featuring Stanford's Asher Hong and Brody Malone, posted a combined score of 257.793 to take bronze in the men's team final on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hong’s stellar vault helped the U.S. men capture a bronze medal in the team event. Watch highlight's from Hong's performance in the video player above.

Japan won gold with a 259.594 and China took silver with a 259.062.

