2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Stanford gymnast Asher Hong bring his fire to team event, helping US men capture bronze

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. men's gymnastics team is back on the podium for the first time since 2008.

The squad, featuring Stanford's Asher Hong and Brody Malone, posted a combined score of 257.793 to take bronze in the men's team final on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Hong’s stellar vault helped the U.S. men capture a bronze medal in the team event. Watch highlight's from Hong's performance in the video player above.

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Brody Malone helps Team USA win bronze in team gymnastics event

Gymnastics 2 hours ago

US men's gymnastics team secures medal for first time since 2008. Here's where they finished

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

San Francisco fencers Massialas, Meinhardt knocked out in round of 16 at Paris Olympics

Japan won gold with a 259.594 and China took silver with a 259.062.

Visit nbcbayarea.com/olympics for more coverage.

Team USA won bronze for the men’s team final in artistic gymnastics on Monday, the first medal the men’s team has taken in 16 years.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us