2024 Paris Olympics

Bonjour, Robbie et Christine! NBC Bay Area in Paris

We catch up with NBC Bay Area’s Chief Photographer Robbie Beasom and Special Project Producer Christine Ni who are in Paris covering the 2024 Olympics

By Diana San Juan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bonjour, Robbie et Christine!

With just a few days left of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Bay Area’s Chief Photographer Robbie Beasom and Special Project Producer Christine Ni talk about being face-to-face with the greatest athletes in the world.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

They also talk about the amount of work that goes into covering these types of events -- not just mentally, but physically. They’ve reached almost 200 miles in steps!

Plus, what they’ll miss from their time in Paris.

Watch the full interview in video player above.

