Bonjour, Robbie et Christine!  NBC Bay Area in Paris

Bonjour, Robbie et Christine!
With just a few days left of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Bay Area’s Chief Photographer Robbie Beasom and Special Project Producer Christine Ni talk about being face-to-face with the greatest athletes in the world.
They also talk about the amount of work that goes into covering these types of events -- not just mentally, but physically. They’ve reached almost 200 miles in steps!
Plus, what they’ll miss from their time in Paris.
Watch the full interview in video player above.
