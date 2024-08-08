2024 Paris Olympics

Bonjour, Jess! NBC Bay Area in Paris

NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre has been face-to-face with some of the greatest athletes in the world

By Diana San Juan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bonjour, Jess!

NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre has spent the last couple of weeks covering the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

She’s watched the most amazing athletes take center stage and has even talked to some of them face-to-face.

These include Sunni Lee, Valarie Allman, Katie Ledecky and Ryan Murphy, among others. 

But she’s not only spoken to the greatest athletes, but also, the biggest superstars. She explains Flavor Flav’s relationship with Team USA’s women’s water polo team, and running into Guy Fieri -- who recognized her!

Plus, what it was like shopping in the fashion capital of the world.

Watch the full interview in video player above.

