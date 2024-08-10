Flavor Flav Funko to support Team USA water polo

Flavor Flav has been the ultimate hype man for the women's water polo team in Paris and now you can help support the team yourself with a piece of Olympic memorabilia.
The rapper has teamed up with Funko Pop to create a special figurine based on Flavor Flav. The Funko comes with Flav’s signature clock necklace, sunglasses and a water polo helmet.
He says the sales will benefit members of the water polo team.
The limited edition Funko is only available for pre-order until Aug. 16. Orders will ship out in December.
