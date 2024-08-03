2024 Paris Olympics

Will Simone Biles compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics? ‘Never say never'

The allure of playing on American soil could be too good to pass up for the GOAT

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Speculation is already swirling about whether 27-year-old Simone Biles will compete again at the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

The U.S. gymnast considered by many as the greatest of all time isn’t discounting the possibility of returning for the games in 2028. The allure of playing on American soil could be too good to pass up.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Never say never," Biles said. "The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know, but I am getting really old."

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 3

Simone Biles delivers stunning vaults to win 7th Olympic gold medal

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 3

Simone Biles slams critics who complained about her husband wearing her gold medal

It’s not completely unprecedented to still perform at an elite level in one’s early 30s.  In the 1952 Helsinki games Maria Gorokhovskaya took home an all-around gold medal at the age of 30. Biles will be 31 in 2028. 

Biles currently has 10 Olympic medals to her name, with a chance for more hardware on Monday in beam and floor events. Swimming star Katie Ledecky, who also hasn’t ruled out a 2028 attempt, currently holds the record for the most decorated female Olympian with 13 medals.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 30

Katie Ledecky wins gold in women's 1500m free; US women's soccer team defeats Australia

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 31

Katie Ledecky is the GOAT. Here are the superlatives she’s earned that prove it

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us