Will Simone Biles compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics? ‘Never say never'

Speculation is already swirling about whether 27-year-old Simone Biles will compete again at the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

The U.S. gymnast considered by many as the greatest of all time isn’t discounting the possibility of returning for the games in 2028. The allure of playing on American soil could be too good to pass up.

"Never say never," Biles said. "The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know, but I am getting really old."

It’s not completely unprecedented to still perform at an elite level in one’s early 30s. In the 1952 Helsinki games Maria Gorokhovskaya took home an all-around gold medal at the age of 30. Biles will be 31 in 2028.

Biles currently has 10 Olympic medals to her name, with a chance for more hardware on Monday in beam and floor events. Swimming star Katie Ledecky, who also hasn’t ruled out a 2028 attempt, currently holds the record for the most decorated female Olympian with 13 medals.