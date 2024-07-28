2024 Paris Olympics

Steph Curry drops 11 points in first Olympic win in Paris

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry scored 11 points in his Olympic debut as Team USA went on to handle Serbia, 110-84 on Sunday.

Fellow U.S. teammates Kevin Durant and LeBron James led the way in Sunday's win. Durant finished with a team-high 23 points off the bench in his first action this summer. While James also shined with 21 points, 9 assists and seven rebounds.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Sports Bay Area has the full recap on Team USA's win on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Steph Curry

Steph loves Edwards' nasty move in Team USA win vs. Serbia

2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant, Team USA cruise past Serbia in Olympic opener

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsSteph Curry
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us