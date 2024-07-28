Steph Curry drops 11 points in first Olympic win in Paris

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry scored 11 points in his Olympic debut as Team USA went on to handle Serbia, 110-84 on Sunday.

Fellow U.S. teammates Kevin Durant and LeBron James led the way in Sunday's win. Durant finished with a team-high 23 points off the bench in his first action this summer. While James also shined with 21 points, 9 assists and seven rebounds.

NBC Sports Bay Area has the full recap on Team USA's win on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

