Steph Curry, Team USA gear up for men's basketball quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

By Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and the U.S. men's basketball team on Monday prepped for their upcoming quarterfinals matchup at the Paris Olympics.

Team USA will face Brazil in the quarterfinals on Tuesday as they continue their quest for gold. The Steve Kerr-led team featuring Curry, LeBron James and more NBA stars will tip off at 12:15 p.m. and will be streamed on Peacock

Jessica Aguirre has more details in the video above.

