Steph Curry, Team USA gear up for men's basketball quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and the U.S. men's basketball team on Monday prepped for their upcoming quarterfinals matchup at the Paris Olympics.

Team USA will face Brazil in the quarterfinals on Tuesday as they continue their quest for gold. The Steve Kerr-led team featuring Curry, LeBron James and more NBA stars will tip off at 12:15 p.m. and will be streamed on Peacock.

Team USA’s Steph Curry scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in the United States’ win over Puerto Rico at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Stephen Curry scored 11 points in his Olympic debut as Team USA went on to handle Serbia, 110-84.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was met with a surprise when Team USA's table tennis team presented him with a signed ball.