Women's water polo falls to Netherlands, stays off podium for first time

By Jessica Aguirre

Team USA women's water polo lost to the Netherlands in the bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This marks the first time since 2000 that the team had not medaled at the Olympics.

The US team, that has Bay Area natives like Maggie Stephens, lost to a last-second tiebreaking goal ending 11-10.

The United States had been the only country to medal in each tournament at the Olympics since it started in 2000.

Jessica Aguirre has more on how the Bay Area athletes represented on the 15th day of competition in Paris.

