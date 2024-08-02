2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Bay Area women's water polo players score 8 goals in Team USA's rout of France

By Brendan Weber

Five Team USA women's water polo players with ties to the Bay Area tallied eight goals as the Americans crushed France 17-5 at the Paris Olympics Friday.

Jenna Flynn (San Jose native, Stanford University) recorded three goals, Ryann Neushul (Stanford University) finished with two goals, and Maggie Steffens (Danville native, Stanford University), Jordan Raney (Stanford University), and Jewel Roemer (Martinez native, Stanford University) each had one goal apiece in the team's final preliminary round contest.

Team USA, the three-time defending gold medalists, finished group play with a 3-1 record and qualified for the quarterfinals.

