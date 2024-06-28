Bay Area weather forecast: 90s, 100s inland to start July

July is coming in hot – literally.
Above-average temperatures are expected in the Bay Area's inland cities to start the month, with Tuesday and Wednesday slated to be the hottest days of the holiday week, according to the National Weather Service.
Cities like Concord and Livermore could soar above 100 degrees, the weather service said.
Here's a look at the forecasted high temperatures for next week, per the weather service.
|CITY
|JULY 1
|JULY 2
|JULY 3
|JULY 4
|JULY 5
|Santa Rosa
|94
|98
|98
|92
|93
|Napa
|94
|98
|98
|93
|93
|Concord
|98
|103
|104
|98
|98
|San Rafael
|90
|92
|92
|88
|88
|Oakland
|81
|85
|86
|81
|80
|San Francisco
|72
|74
|76
|72
|71
|Hayward
|86
|92
|94
|89
|88
|Livermore
|97
|103
|104
|101
|100
|San Mateo
|82
|87
|88
|85
|83
|Fremont
|88
|94
|96
|92
|91
|Redwood City
|87
|92
|94
|91
|89
|Sunnyvale
|88
|92
|94
|92
|90
|San Jose
|92
|96
|98
|95
|94
|Santa Cruz
|79
|79
|79
|78
|81
Be sure to visit NBC Bay Area's weather page for detailed forecast information.
