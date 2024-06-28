bay area weather

Bay Area weather forecast: 90s, 100s inland to start July

By NBC Bay Area staff

July is coming in hot – literally.

Above-average temperatures are expected in the Bay Area's inland cities to start the month, with Tuesday and Wednesday slated to be the hottest days of the holiday week, according to the National Weather Service.

Cities like Concord and Livermore could soar above 100 degrees, the weather service said.

Here's a look at the forecasted high temperatures for next week, per the weather service.

CITYJULY 1JULY 2JULY 3JULY 4JULY 5
Santa Rosa9498989293
Napa9498989393
Concord981031049898
San Rafael9092928888
Oakland8185868180
San Francisco7274767271
Hayward8692948988
Livermore97103104101100
San Mateo8287888583
Fremont8894969291
Redwood City8792949189
Sunnyvale8892949290
San Jose9296989594
Santa Cruz7979797881

Be sure to visit NBC Bay Area's weather page for detailed forecast information.

