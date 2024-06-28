Bay Area weather forecast: 90s, 100s inland to start July

July is coming in hot – literally.

Above-average temperatures are expected in the Bay Area's inland cities to start the month, with Tuesday and Wednesday slated to be the hottest days of the holiday week, according to the National Weather Service.

Cities like Concord and Livermore could soar above 100 degrees, the weather service said.

Here's a look at the forecasted high temperatures for next week, per the weather service.

CITY JULY 1 JULY 2 JULY 3 JULY 4 JULY 5 Santa Rosa 94 98 98 92 93 Napa 94 98 98 93 93 Concord 98 103 104 98 98 San Rafael 90 92 92 88 88 Oakland 81 85 86 81 80 San Francisco 72 74 76 72 71 Hayward 86 92 94 89 88 Livermore 97 103 104 101 100 San Mateo 82 87 88 85 83 Fremont 88 94 96 92 91 Redwood City 87 92 94 91 89 Sunnyvale 88 92 94 92 90 San Jose 92 96 98 95 94 Santa Cruz 79 79 79 78 81

