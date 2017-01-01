Fans Have Mixed Reactions to 49ers' Shakeup in Leadership

The San Francisco 49ers fired head coach Chip Kelly on Sunday after just one season, albeit a dismal one.

There was mixed reaction from fans on social media as well as those leaving Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium, where the 49ers lost the regular-season finale to the Seattle Seahawks to cap a 2-14 season.

Here's what some fans had to say:

"I've seen some of the worst plays called today in my entire time as a fan, so he really needs to go," said Gary Robinson of Fremont.

Cassie Will of Los Gatos seemed to agree, saying, "I’ve been a Niners fan since the day I was born, and it's time for a change. We need something different."

Still, there were some who felt Kelly deserved more of a chance.

"I think it might be unfair," said Jeremy Noland of Petaluma. "He's only had one season. He might need another season to see what he can do for the team."

General manager Trent Baalke also got the ax earlier Sunday, a move fans may have expected.

"It's unfortunate," Robinson said. "He went through good times, but in reality we needed a change, and hopefully this is a good start."

Ester Moomjian of San Jose also lamented Baalke's past success, but agreed it was time for a change.

"It's very sad," she said. "He's dedicated his career to this team, and to let him go ... but maybe it's time for a new chapter."

49ers CEO Jed York released a statement late Sunday about both moves.

"I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary," York said. "The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing."