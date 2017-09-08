Residents stand in front of rubble from a partially collapsed building felled by a massive earthquake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico has hit off its southern Pacific coast, killing at least 32 people, toppling houses, government offices and businesses. (AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz)

Geologists say the magnitude 8.1 earthquake that struck Mexico's southern coast is a reminder that a big temblor can hit anytime in the Bay Area.

The strong quake has killed dozens of people, and many Bay Area residents who have family in Mexico are concerned about their loved ones.

Bay Area-resident Ava Ortiz said her first thought when she found out about the quake was the well-being of her children. She was able to talk with her daughters Friday morning, who told her they are OK.

But now the family is worried about aftershocks along with heavy rains from hurricanes.

Jazmin Amezzua with the Mexican consulate in San Jose said Bay Area residents who have loved ones in the area affected by the quake should not worry.

"First of all, be calm. There's damage, but not as big as we would expect from an earthquake this magnitude," Amezzua said.

Amezzua said 90 percent of communications in the area has already been restored.

"It's easy to get in touch with your family now," Amezzua said.

Though the damage is minimal compared to other less-powerful tremors, geologists with the United States Geological Survey said this serves as a warning to Bay Area residents.

"I think that this earthquake is a reminder to the Bay Area that we could have a large earthquake at essentially any time," said Dr. David Schwartz with the USGS.

The USGS said an earthquake early warning system called shake alert is still being developed. Right now, USGS is unable to send alerts to the general public, but have the goal of limited public alerts by 2018.