For a city typically covered in fog during the summer months, San Francisco on Saturday continued to break temperature records during the second day of a Bay Area heat wave.

Saturday's high of 102 degrees was good enough to register as the hottest Sept. 2 in history, according to the National Weather Service.



Weather officials also reported that San Francisco’s high minimum temperature was 69 degrees on Saturday, a record that hasn’t been touched since 1941.

The city by the bay already notched an all-time record high temperature of 106 degrees Friday, according to the NWS. The last time temperatures were that high in San Francisco was on June 14, 2000 at 103 degrees.

The triple-digit weather is keeping most San Francisco residents indoors and few others huddled under shaded areas at Dolores Park.

For those hoping to beat the heat, Recreation and Parks Department swimming pools will be open and free to the public Saturday.

Here is a list of cooling centers available in San Francisco Labor Day weekend: