For a city typically covered in fog during the summer months, San Francisco on Saturday continued to break temperature records during the second day of a Bay Area heat wave.
Saturday's high of 102 degrees was good enough to register as the hottest Sept. 2 in history, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather officials also reported that San Francisco’s high minimum temperature was 69 degrees on Saturday, a record that hasn’t been touched since 1941.
The city by the bay already notched an all-time record high temperature of 106 degrees Friday, according to the NWS. The last time temperatures were that high in San Francisco was on June 14, 2000 at 103 degrees.
The triple-digit weather is keeping most San Francisco residents indoors and few others huddled under shaded areas at Dolores Park.
For those hoping to beat the heat, Recreation and Parks Department swimming pools will be open and free to the public Saturday.
Here is a list of cooling centers available in San Francisco Labor Day weekend:
- San Francisco: Recreation and Parks Department swimming pools will be open and free to the public Saturday: King Pool, 5701 3rd Street; Sava Pool, 19th Ave & Wawona Street; North Beach, 651 Lombard Avenue; Coffman Pool, 1701 Visitation Avenue; Hamilton Pool, Geary Avenue and Steiner Street; Garfield Pool, 26th Street and Harrison Street; Colling Centers: Main library, 100 Larkin Street; Mission Bay, 960 Fourth Street; North Beach, 850 Columbus Avenue; Portero Hill, 1616 20th Street; Chinatown, 1135 Powell Street; Glen Park, 2825 Diamond Street; The Salavation Army, 1156 Valencia Street; 260 Fourth Street; 1450 Powell Street; Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, 3200 California Street