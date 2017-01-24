Waves crashed into Pacifica restaurant early Saturday morning; surveillance video taken inside shows the Pacific Ocean bursting through the beachside windows and rushing over tables and chairs.

Moonraker Emily Yeafoli shared the video with NBC Bay Area on Tuesday, adding that the water spilled all over the banquet room of the restaurant located inside the Best Western Lighthouse Hotel 105 Rockaway Beach Ave.

Storms over the weekend were brutal, causing waves throughout the region to swell to record heights. In Monterey Bay for example, 34-foot waves crashed into the historic SS Palo Alto, ripping off its stern.

Despite the window breakage, Yeafoli said Moonraker is open for business, even though customers have to look at a wooden board over the window. She's not yet sure how much the damage cost, adding that insurance will pay for it. "We have an event scheduled in the room on Friday," she said. "So fingers crossed it's fixed by then."

Photos Governor Declares State of Emergency For 50 Counties

This isn't the first time the ocean waves knocked out window panes at Moonraker. Yeafoli said that "years and years ago," sometime in the 1990s, the windows blew out on the second floor of the restaurant during similarly stormy weather.