Bob Lee murder case: Jury deliberations resume in Nima Momeni trial

Jurors in the high-profile murder trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing Cash App co-founder Bob Lee, were set to resume deliberations Monday morning in San Francisco.

Momeni is charged in the fatal stabbing of Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, in a secluded area of San Francisco.

The prosecution says Momeni attacked and killed Lee in a drug-fueled rage over a sexual assault of his sister. Momeni's attorneys say Lee was the one who pulled the knife, and Momeni acted in self-defense.

Jurors must decide if Momeni is guilty or not guilty of first-degree murder. If they are not unanimous with either conclusion, they can consider lesser charges such as second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

If convicted, Momeni faces 25 years to life in prison.