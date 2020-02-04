2020 Women in Business Conference presented by Fremont Chamber of Commerce

The Fremont Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2020 Women in Business Conference: “The Perfect Moment is Now” on March 10, 2020. This conference is geared towards women who are on a path for personal and professional growth who are prepared to take action now.

The conference will feature a panel of professional, highly respected women leaders in the Fremont, exhibitors, and finally wrapped up with a fireside chat with Laurie Shelby, the Vice President of Environmental, Health & Safety at Tesla. Ms. Shelby is the highest-ranking woman executive at Tesla, and the only woman that reports directly to Elon Musk.

Panelists:

Kim Petersen, Chief of Police

Fremont Police Dept

Kimberly Hartz, CEO

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

Pam Isom, Owner

ICE Safety Solutions

Fireside Chat with Keynote Speaker:

Laurie Shelby, Vice President Environmental Health and Safety

Tesla

For more information, click here.

WHEN: March 10, 2020, 8:30 AM - 1:30 PM

WHERE: Washington West Anderson Auditorium, 2500 Mowry Avenue, Fremont, 94538