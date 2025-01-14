Breakthrough T1D Tee to Table 2025

The 10th annual Tee to Table event, hosted on the stunning California coast in Half Moon Bay, is a celebration of community, generosity, and progress in the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D).

This premier gathering offers a day filled with activities, including a golf tournament scramble on the renowned Ocean Course and a round-robin pickleball tournament. The festivities continue into the evening with cocktails, a gourmet dinner, the presentation of the Impact Award, a live auction, the Fund A Cure program, and dancing. The event will bring together leaders and families from across Northern California for a relaxed yet impactful fundraising experience. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai will serve as the master of ceremonies.

At the heart of Tee to Table is Breakthrough T1D’s mission: to make everyday life better for those living with type 1 diabetes while driving toward a cure. Founded in 1970 by families whose loved ones faced a T1D diagnosis, Breakthrough T1D is the leading global research and advocacy organization for this autoimmune disease. Breakthrough T1D opens doors that were once closed by T1D, connecting the brightest minds to advance innovative treatments, influence policy, and improve access to care. By fostering collaboration and driving forward solutions, the organization is paving the way to make type 1 diabetes a condition of the past. Events like Tee to Table play a vital role in this mission, raising funds that fuel groundbreaking research and transformative initiatives.

Whether you're hitting the golf course, competing on the pickleball court, or enjoying an evening of fine dining and entertainment, Tee to Table promises an unforgettable experience. More importantly, it offers an opportunity to contribute to a cause that changes lives and builds a brighter future for everyone impacted by T1D.

When: Friday, May 9th from 9:30AM to 11:00PM

Where: Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay

For more information, please click HERE.