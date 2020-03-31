Frameline Postpones the Frameline44 San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Frameline Executive Director James Woolley announced the postponement of the Frameline44 San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Originally set to take place June 18–28, 2020, the world’s longest–running, largest, and most widely recognized LGBTQ+ film festival is now scheduled to take place in Fall 2020, with expanded festival offerings throughout the year. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Frameline2020 Fund has launched to raise $250,000 to maintain Frameline’s important programs, including filmmaker development, distribution, education, and the iconic film festival.

Frameline has also launched the Frameline2020 Fund, with a goal of raising $250,000. With the unprecedented emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frameline is faced with a rapid reduction in cash flow. From the beginning of March, usually one of the highest earning months of the year, income has been interrupted and delayed. With the postponement of the Festival to Fall, Frameline will not likely see a return of stable income for months. Considerable measures to cut expenses have been taken during this time, but individual donor support is needed in order for Frameline to provide valuable programs and services as well as continue paying staff.

For more information on Frameline, click here.