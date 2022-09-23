Next Door Solutions Presents “Light Up the Night”

Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura at “Light Up the Night,” Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence annual ceremony and gala.

The event is an evening of inspiration, remembrance and creating awareness of the need to support victims of domestic violence on their journey to become survivors. Its goal is to raise awareness and generate support for victims of domestic violence by creating an opportunity for community to send a message of caring for individuals and families that are in crisis.

The event will include special video sneak peek into Next Door Solutions' confidential emergency shelter, a chance to win a valuable raffle prize, silent & live auctions, and a moving candle-lighting ceremony. Live music will be performed by the Lara Price Band.

“Light Up the Night” coincides with October’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

What: Next Door Solutions “Light Up the Night”

When: Saturday, October 1st, 2022,

from 6 to 10 pm PDT

Where: Villa Ragusa, 35 South Second Street, in Campbell, CA.

For tickets and more information visit: nextdoor.ejoinme.org/LUTN2022