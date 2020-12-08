Oakland Public Education Fund Resources

Volunteer Opportunities

The Oakland Public Education Fund needs volunteers to mentor Oakland students virtually in English, Spanish and Chinese languages.

The Ed Fund will match you with a virtual classroom or individual student to support online learning once-a-week.

To volunteer, please click here.

Project Grant

The Ed Fund also provides project grant opportunities for Oakland teachers. If you are an Oakland educator in need of a project grant to help with distance learning, please click here to apply. Applications are open January 11-24, 2021.

Technical Support

The #OaklandUndivided initiative's mission is to ensure every Oakland public school student has a computer, internet connection, and technology support in their home for the upcoming school year.

If your children are attending an Oakland school and need technical support while distance learning, TEXT 510-866-2260