Election Day live updates: Long lines of voters at Bay Area polling locations

Follow here for live updates on Election Day in California

By Stephen Ellison, Stephanie Guzman, Andrew Mendez, Kristofer Noceda and Brendan Weber

What to Know

We've made it to Election Day.

Many voters have already mailed in or dropped off their ballots ahead of the Nov. 5 election, but the action officially is underway with voters heading to polls in an effort to get their voices heard.

Yes, we all know by now what's at stake for this year's historic presidential race.

Back here in the Bay Area, we have many key races we're tracking, along with state propositions, a pair of recalls, and the drama-filled Congressional District 16 race.

We have a team of journalists dispatched across the region and will provide updates as soon as they report into our newsroom. We'll also have live coverage of results as they trickle in tonight starting at 8 p.m. Check back on this page then to watch a livestream, or join us via your preferred streaming device.

